Educationists’ Forum sends legal notice to Governor

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum on Tuesday issued a legal notice to Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose alleging disrespectful, false, slanderous and defamatory accusations made by the latter against some former vice-chancellors (V-C).



The legal notice points out that on September 7, 2023, many media televised the Chancellor’s speech in the Bengali language in which he castigated and stigmatised that ‘some of the vice-chancellors were corrupt, some have harassed girl students and some played a political game in the universities. The Governor who happens to be the Chancellor of state universities also gave an interview on similar lines at a leading English daily. Several former V-Cs issued a legal notice on September 14, 2023, to the Chancellor for civil and criminal defamation.

“The harm that has been done cannot be compensated in monetary terms but to deter you in future from committing such crimes and making such statements ….damages for my clients are quantified at Rs 50 lakhs for each of them along with an unconditional apology on TV channels within 7 days of receipt of such notice,” the legal notice served on Tuesday points out.

A member of the Forum claimed that the Chancellor has been made aware to “treat this as last and final notice and last opportunity to pay my clients aforementioned damages for smearing their reputation and sullying their good image in the society and among the relatives, family members and students.”