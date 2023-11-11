Educationists’ Forum questions legality of degrees signed by univ registrar instead of V-C

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum on Friday raised questions on the legality of degrees signed by the registrar of a state university instead of the vice-chancellor (V-C) due to absence of permanent V-Cs. According to them, questions on such a degree certificate may be raised in the future.



“Recently, a convocation was held in a university in West Bengal. The certificate there had the signature of the registrar instead of V-C. This may raise complications in the future,” Professor Ranjan Chakraborty, former V-C of Vidyasagar University said.

According to them, due to the inaction of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, the process of search and selection committees for the 31 Universities in West Bengal has been stalled.

The Forum has urged the state to issue directions to the state universities to abide by the provisions of West Bengal Colleges and Universities (Regulations and Administration) Act 2017.

They have stated that they are in favour of constructive dialogue and positive action and once again request the Chancellor to confer with the state government immediately and reverse the alleged illegalities committed in the administration of the Universities in the past six months.

They have also urged the state to move the Supreme Court on the pending Bills with the Governor or become an added party in the cases filed by the State of Punjab and other States.

Meanwhile, C V Ananda Bose, during an event in Vidyasagar University, assured that soon permanent V-Cs will be appointed to state-run universities according to Supreme Court directions.