Educationists’ Forum alleges embezzlement at Kazi Nazrul Univ

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum, West Bengal has demanded a probe by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau in a suspected financial embezzlement and unauthorised expenditure of more than Rs 50 lakh by Kazi Nazrul University (KNU), Asansol.



In a Press statement, the Forum has alleged that the university has reportedly spent more than Rs 50 lakh in the past few months for lawyers and law firms, fighting cases on behalf of Governor C V Ananda Bose who is also the Chancellor of state universities. Payments have been made from multiple bank accounts (including private banks) of the university. The Forum has presented a statement of money transferred to the tune of Rs 30,46, 000 by KNU, Asansol. “Much more has been spent and we are gathering more evidence,” the statement read.

The statement alleged that the resources of the universities are being misused to cover up the “illegal tracks” of the Chancellor, to cover up his designs through “deliberate misdirection, misinterpretation and brazen evasion” of the statutory limitation of his role as the Chancellor.

“We demand institution of an enquiry and a proper investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Government of West Bengal, to ascertain the nature, extent and quantum of public money misused and pilfered without statutory sanction and the resultant suspected corruption requiring remedial and punitive action against the authority and the officers involved,” the statement read.

It alleged that many other universities under the persons authorised as vice-chancellors are making huge payments to lawyers on the instigation and orders of the Chancellor. The Forum accused Bose of draining out money and resources of the universities, without the approval of the statutory bodies- the Finance Committee and the Executive Council; without prior consultation and/or permission of the Department of Higher Education.