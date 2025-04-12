Educationists’ body forms panel to study SC verdict on Guv withholding assent to Bills

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum, West Bengal, has set up a seven-member committee to assess the impact of a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding Governors withholding assent to Bills, with a focus on its implications for the state.

The verdict, delivered under Article 142 of the Constitution of India on April 8 by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs the Governor of Tamil Nadu, offers a clear interpretation of Article 200 of the Constitution, which outlines the time frame within which Governors must decide on Bills passed by state legislative assemblies.

The Forum highlighted that the judgment has significant ramifications for all Indian states, particularly West Bengal, where several Bills passed by the state assembly have reportedly remained pending with the Governor. Among them is the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023, which seeks to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of all state-aided universities.

On behalf of the Forum, Professors Deb Narayan Bandopadhyay and Omprakash Mishra announced the formation of the committee. Mishra remarked, “The Supreme Court’s judgment provides a definitive interpretation of Article 200, establishing that Governors cannot sit on Bills indefinitely. The Court has set a clear time limit, and in light of this, we have formed a committee to study its implications for West Bengal.”

The committee will be chaired by Ashutosh Ghosh, former vice-chancellor (V-C) of Calcutta University and Rani Rashmoni Green University. Dipak Kumar Kar, V-C of Vidyasagar University, will serve as convener. Other members include Amiya Kumar Panda, V-C of Rani Rashmoni Green University, Rup Kumar Barman, V-C of Bankura University, Nandini Sahu, V-C of Hindi University, Professor Siddhartha S. Saha, former dean of Calcutta University, and Arunangsu Chakraborty, advocate at the Calcutta High Court.

The committee’s task is to study the ruling, assess its implications for West Bengal, and recommend courses of action regarding the pending Bills. Its findings will be submitted to the state government and discussed in public forums by the Educationists’ Forum.