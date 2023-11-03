Education symposium to be held on Nov 4

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising an Education Symposium on November 4 on the theme “Higher Education & Realization of Sustainable Development: Paving the Way Forward”.



The event is envisaged as a curtain raiser for education as a participating sector in Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to be held on November 21-22.

The symposium aims to explore innovative approaches, best practices, emerging technologies and transformative new age ideas that can help higher education institutions play a pivotal role in attaining sustainable development goals. The symposium will be held in hybrid mode and participants can witness the event in virtual mode from the state and across the country.

State Education minister Bratya Basu and Principal Secretary of the department Manish Jain will speak at the inaugural session of the symposium which will witness signing of two important MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding). The department of Higher Education will sign a Letter of Intent between Arizona Board of Regents, a body corporate of Arizona State University, USA and another MoU will be signed between the department and Nasscom for undertaking skill development training in emerging technologies.

The goal of the agreement is to make the state a hub of digital talent, offering opportunities for students and faculties to upskill and reskill, fostering an inclusive approach to technology education and promoting industry relevant skills across various disciplines. Jaideep Mukhopadhyay, senior special secretary, state department of Higher Education said that the top brass of all higher educational institutions and representatives of all Chambers of Commerce and all Consul Generals in Kolkata have been invited to the symposium.

Vice-Chancellor of Adamas University Suranjan Das, V-C of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) Dr Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Prof Amlan Chakrabarti, Director A K Chaudhury School of Information Technology, Calcutta University, Partha Gangopadhyay and Maitri Ghosh, both joint DPI of state Higher Education department were present during the announcement of

the symposium.