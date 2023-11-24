Education sector: Spain to ink MoU with Bengal

Kolkata: A high-power delegation of Spain led by the Secretary General of the Instituto Cervantes, Madrid called upon the state chief secretary at Nabanna and met the Education minister and the principal secretary of the Higher Education department to explore avenues as to how Bengal can work in collaboration with Spain.



An MoU between the Government of Spain and the State Higher Education Department will be signed soon to work together in the field of education.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Spain in September this year.

The Spanish delegation thanked the Chief Minister for visiting Spain. They briefed the state government about the huge potential of collaboration especially in areas like Teachers’ training and student exchange Programmes in Spanish.

They expressed their keenness to work on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) along with the Centre of Excellence under the department of Higher Education.

The chief secretary assured them that complete assistance from the Government in learning the Spanish language and its use in identified areas would open new geographic frontiers across Europe, Latin American and North American continents for the students and researchers of the State of West Bengal.

The high-power delegation accompanied by the Director General for the Promotion of Spanish Language Overseas, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain in India visited Kolkata Friday and interacted with the students & facilities of the Calcutta International School, Lady Brabourne College and Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture.