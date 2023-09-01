Education minister assures free and fair students’ union elections after Puja

Kolkata: State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said that free and fair students’ union elections will be held in colleges and universities after Puja.



Basu was speaking at a programme organised at the West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s office to launch its website. Basu said that the state government will ensure that the students union elections are held in a completely free and fair manner so that the Opposition cannot point fingers at the ruling party. He also reminded that a Bill that was passed in the Assembly in 2017 has to be repealed before conducting students’ union elections.

“We will repeal a Bill of 2017 in the Assembly as early as possible. We want to ensure a peaceful election free from any bloodshed. We may also meet various students’ organisations in this regard,” Basu said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a few days while addressing Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad’s foundation day on Mayo Road hinted that students’ election will be conducted soon.

The minister also said that his department is ready to recruit primary teachers. There have been some lawsuits. State will recruit teachers as soon as the litigation is resolved.

Basu said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also expressed concern over the delay in the recruitment of teachers. Banerjee also said that the state would recruit as per the order of the court, added Basu. “State government will give jobs to the job aspirants. Government is by your side,” Basu asserted.

Regarding the fact-finding team report on the Jadavpur University (JU) incident, Basu said that the team has submitted the report to the secretary and he will soon see it. He also said various universities have sought funds for the installation of CCTVs, and

funds in case of JU have already been sanctioned.