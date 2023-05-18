Education fair to be held in Siliguri on May 20 and 21

siliguRi: An education fair will be held for the students of North Bengal and Sikkim on May 20 and 21. Students will be made aware of the new-age courses and various scholarships to take career decisions that fits their personalities and goals.

The fair---SAPE Education Fair 2023---will be attended by over 50 educational institutions from across the country offering specialised professional courses. One-on-one guidance and doubt-clearing sessions will be held at the fair for the students. The first leg of the 19th career fair organised by SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd. will be held at Darjeeling on May 18 at Gorkha Rangamancha Bhawan, Darjeeling, and on May 20 and 21 at City Centre Mall, Uttorayon, Siliguri.Reputed institutes like the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, and Indian Maritime University among others will be present.