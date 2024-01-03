Education Centre for children of sex workers inaugurated

Kolkata: In a groundbreaking move, Amra Padatik, an organisation founded by the children of sex workers, has initiated a transformative educational endeavour in the heart of Kolkata’s Kalighat, one of the largest red-light area.



This endeavour seeks to address the multifaceted challenges faced by sex workers and their children, particularly focusing on education as a means of empowerment and integration.

Established in 2006, Amra Padatik has been dedicated to advocating for the rights of sex workers’ children. The organisation, founded by the son and daughter of sex workers, is now taking a significant step to integrate other children from similar backgrounds into the mainstream through education.

Teaming up with the Rotary Club of Benevolence, Amra Padatik inaugurated the ‘Break the Barrier’ Education Centre in the red-light area of Kalighat on Tuesday. The newly-launched education centre is designed to provide a supportive and empowering environment for the children of sex workers who often grapple with identity-related neglect in society. Beyond offering primary education, ‘Break the Barrier’ will provide essential coaching for secondary students, aiming to foster holistic development and dismantle barriers that impede their progress.

Amra Padatik, recognised for its commitment to the development of marginalised communities, views education as a potent tool for transformation.

Through collaboration with the Rotary Club of Benevolence, the organisation aims to make a positive impact on the lives of these children, enabling them to overcome societal stigmas and build a brighter future.

The initiative serves as a beacon of hope, illustrating that education has the potential to break down barriers and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society.