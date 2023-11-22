‘Edu sec bags committed investment of Rs 1,854 cr’

The 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) turned out to be a big boost to the education sector in the state which bagged committed investment to the tune of Rs 1854 crore.

The private investments already received in School Education and Higher Education are Rs 1676.31 crore and Rs 3060 crore, respectively, leading to an estimated employment generation of 47360. As many as 13 MoUs were inked during the summit in a bid to strengthen collaborations and synergies. Partnerships with renowned educational institutions, industry leaders, and technology innovators aim to bring forth transformative changes in the learning landscape.

The important MOUs signed by the state Higher Education department include the one with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Spain for support in Spanish language studies, promotion of teachers’ training, research and translation/publication.

Jadavpur University signed two MOUs. One with Synopsys EDA Software Private Limited for developing a state-of-the-art laboratory for VLSI design. The other is with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, for undergraduate research, faculty exchange, knowledge dissemination and joint collaborative projects. Kalyani University inked an MoU with Universitas Islam, Indonesia, for the exchange of students, faculty, and staff. The two MoUs signed by the School Education department include one with YuWaah, UNICEF to provide skills and socio-economic opportunities for students in schools and higher education institutes, and another with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to provide support in the implementation of international standards for school education and development of resources for teaching and learning and various other areas of assessing quality school education.

“The BGBS 2023 emphasis on the education sector marks a watershed moment for West Bengal. The investments, MOUs, and announcements made during this summit underscore a collective commitment to nurturing a vibrant and forward-looking education system,” a senior official of the Education department said.