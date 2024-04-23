Edu minister expresses concern over eligible candidates losing jobs post HC order on school recruitment case

BALURGHAT: Reacting to the ruling that resulted in over 25,000 jobs being revoked, state Education minister Bratya Basu stated that the number also included around 19,000 eligible candidates losing their jobs.



“While complaints were lodged against some individuals, over 25,000 people lost their jobs that included 19,000 eligible candidates who have also become jobless,” stated Basu while talking to mediapersons at Balurghat on Monday.

Basu expressed concern over the BJP’s apparent satisfaction with the situation and mentioned exploring legal options, including an appeal in the Supreme Court.

He emphasised the distressing impact on qualified candidates who lost their jobs. On the other hand, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, in Balurghat, called for the resignation of the Chief Minister, alleging that under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, teaching positions were sold like commodities that has now left more than 25,000 families in distress.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday nullified the appointments of 25,753 individuals across 350 cases, spanning a 280-page judgment.

The court declared the entire 2016 panel’s appointments as ‘null and void’ and stated that the CBI would continue its investigation.