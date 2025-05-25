Edu Min calls upon protesting teachers to have faith in state govt

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday said that while he had received a meeting request from protesting teachers, the letter failed to specify the purpose or agenda of the proposed discussion.

The Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, which is leading the agitation, claimed to have sent letters and e-mails to both Basu and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but received no official response. On Saturday, the group issued an ultimatum, demanding dialogue by Monday or threatening intensified protests.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the All Bengal Principals’ Council at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, where he was chief guest, Basu said: “I have received a letter, but it does not mention why the meeting has been sought. If they want a dialogue, they should clearly state the agenda in an appropriate format.” He added that officials may reach out to the teachers on Monday.

Basu also pointed to the existence of three factions among the dismissed teachers — one willing to cooperate with the government, another choosing to stay away from protests and trusting the government and the legal process and a third continuing the agitation. “We are empathetic towards all three,” he said.

Chinmay Mondal, a leader of the movement, said a fresh letter outlining discussion points would be submitted

on Monday. “We are committed to pursuing the legal route to its last extent. These individuals have long been influenced by negative thinking. I urge them not to believe such narratives and instead place their trust in the Chief Minister, who has already held discussions with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Basu expressed his optimism over the start of the centralised online admission portal for undergraduate college admission very soon. He also opined that the legal issue over OBC reservation which has led to the delay in opening of the admission portal will not be a deterrent to filling up of seats in the colleges.

“This matter involves the top brass of the state administration. I am hopeful that very soon there will be a message in this matter,” Basu said.