Edu institutions are not war zones: Desh Bachao Ganamancha

Kolkata: Civil society group Desh Bachao Ganamancha has condemned the recent turmoil at Jadavpur University (JU), asserting that “an educational institution is never a war zone.” Speaking at a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club on Sunday, the group urged for a swift restoration of normalcy on campus.

Former state minister Purnendu Basu expressed grave concerns over the ongoing deadlock, emphasising the need for JU to restore its academic environment. “Students are like our children. If they do well, we praise them, but if they act inappropriately, it is our duty to guide them,” he said.

“Students have always been rebellious, but why does JU repeatedly witness such turmoil? There is a clear attempt to create disorder again. We urge all stakeholders to engage in discussions and restore peace. Threats and counter-threats will not resolve the issue,” he added. Economist Professor Dipankar Dey warned that the crisis could jeopardise students’ futures, noting JU’s prestigious ranking. He alleged a broader political agenda. “This is not just a Bengal issue. Similar situations are occurring in Tamil Nadu and other non-BJP states. All teacher associations must unite to protect education and research,” he asserted.

Former JU student Ananya Chakraborty, who is also the advisor of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, criticised the selective nature of protests, highlighting the contradiction in opposing CCTV cameras at JU while demanding them at hospitals. Professor Partha Banerjee, a former RSS member, stated: “The so-called leftist students at JU are creating anarchy under the guise of protests. Ultimately, this benefits ABVP and RSS, who aim to saffronise education.” The group called for swift intervention by the university administration and state government, warning of severe damage to JU’s reputation. They also questioned the fairness of student union elections, given alleged suppression of opposing views. The group described the incident as “hooliganism.”

Meanwhile, JU’s officiating vice-chancellor, Bhaskar Gupta, hospitalised on March 5 due to fluctuating blood pressure, was discharged on Sunday. According to sources, doctors have advised him 15 days of complete rest, avoiding any online or offline meetings.