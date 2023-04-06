Edu dept to form panel of college principals to seek opinion: Bratya

Kolkata: The state Education department has decided to form a committee of college principals whose opinions will be taken into consideration for implementation of the new curriculum under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



In March end, the Bengal government had set up a six-member committee consisting of academicians, including Vice-Chancellors of universities to guide the state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions on ‘new curriculum and credit framework’ (4 years honours and one year postgraduate) as per NEP 2020.

“The six-member committee will submit their suggestions, following which the committee of college principals will provide their inputs,” state Education minister Bratya Basu said in Bankura.

The six-member committee under the chairmanship of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das will be submitting its report through the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education by the last week of April.

“We need financial assistance from the Centre or the UGC (University Grants Commission) for implementing the same. But the UGC is silent about financial implications and is pressing upon new rules and regulations. A number of states, including Bengal, can have a fair idea of the situation if they come out clear regarding funds,” Basu added.

Universities like Jadavpur, Presidency have already held discussions regarding the issue. Calcutta University, which has around 150 colleges affiliated to it, will hold discussions with the respective college principals on April 10.

Basu also expressed his hope regarding Cabinet nod for recruitment of headmasters this month itself paving way for the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to release notification in this regard. There is a vacancy of around 2,500 heads of schools across the state. The revised rules and regulations about the recruitment of headmasters have already been made by WBSSC.

As per the rules framed by SSC, which is yet to get approval from the Cabinet, 48 percent reservations will be for the different categories and 52 percent for the general category.

The minister paid a visit to a school in Bankura on Wednesday and talked with the students regarding the provision of mid-day meals and educational activities.

Bankura District Magistrate K Radhika Aiyar and Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari accompanied Basu during his visit.