Edu dept halts teacher transfers under PTR

Kolkata: The state School Education department has withdrawn all administrative transfer orders issued under the 2023 rationalisation policy, which aimed to balance the student-teacher ratio (PTR) in government-aided and sponsored schools across the state. In an official order issued on Friday, the department cancelled earlier directives released in March and August 2023 till further orders. “The transfer of the teachers in terms of those orders is withdrawn hereby,” the official communication stated. The decision has been communicated to the WBSSC.

Around 600 teachers across upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels were identified for transfer. Of these, approximately 110 were later exempted on logistical and compassionate grounds. Transfer orders had been issued to the remaining teachers in three phases. The move, however, sparked protests from various teachers’ associations, who objected to long-distance transfers, sometimes up to 300 kilometres from their homes. Several legal challenges followed, eventually reaching the Supreme Court, which ruled in the government’s favour. Officials said that the recent recruitment of around 9,500 teachers at the upper primary level has helped improve the PTR. As a result, teachers transferred earlier are being returned to their original schools. Teachers’ associations welcomed the decision.