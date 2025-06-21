Edu dept commences verification for in-service teachers; staff seeking return to previous posts

Kolkata: The state School Education Department has initiated the process of verifying applications from in-service teachers and non-teaching staff appointed through the 2016 selection process who are seeking reinstatement in their previous services. The move follows a Supreme Court verdict issued on April 3, which cancelled the appointments of 25,753 school teachers and staff. However, the court allowed those who had previously served in state government departments or autonomous bodies, and who were not classified as “tainted”, to apply for reinstatement in their earlier positions.

In line with the court’s directive, the Commissioner of School Education on June 20 instructed all District Inspectors (DIs) of Schools (Secondary Education) to begin verifying applications submitted by such candidates. The Directorate of School Education has already received several representations, some directly, others routed through district offices, from applicants requesting to return to their previous services. To streamline the process, the Directorate has compiled a list of applicants and forwarded it, along with their representations, to the respective DIs. District officials have been asked to verify whether applicants meet three criteria: that they were appointed through SLST 2016 or the 3rd RLST 2016, that they are not listed as tainted, and that they were in approved service in a school as of April 2, 2025. District inspectors of schools have been directed to submit verification reports in the prescribed format, along with supporting documents, to the Directorate within three days of receiving the order.