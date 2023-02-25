Edu Board claims to have identified ‘possible sources’ of circulation of English paper

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Saturday claimed to have identified the possible sources of the three pages of the 16-page English examination question paper of Madhyamik examination that had been circulating in social media after 90 minutes of the commencement of the examination.



The WBBSE has shared the details if its findings with Malda district administration so that the cyber crime wing can identify the person, method and route of the act of ‘sabotage’.

Soon after the portion of the question paper was found circulating in social media, WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly had mentioned that the matter was a planned “sabotage” rather than a “leak”. The question papers were distributed at 11:45 am and the examination started at noon. Thus by the time, a section of the paper was on social media, the candidates and all other concerned were inside the examination hall. Therefore, it did not have any effect on the test. “Those who give cognizance to such acts actually promote such meaningless acts of sabotage,” the statement issued by the Board read. “Possible source points could be identified within 12 hours because of a well coordinated mechanism of state administration, district administration and WBBSE in connection with the Madhyamik examination 2023,” the press statement issued by Ganguly stated.

The Geography examination was held peacefully across the state on Saturday.