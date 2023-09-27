‘Edtech not a tool but catalyst for change’

Kolkata: Edtech is changing the modern education landscape and will transform the Indian education sector, said Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor, Sister Nivedita University at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) 3rd EdTech summit at a city hotel on Tuesday.

“Edtech has played a pivotal role in reshaping both Higher and school education in India, especially accelerated by the pandemic. It’s revolutionised access, making learning more adaptable and engaging. Edtech is shaping the future of education in India,” he said.

The summit which had the theme ‘Future of Education: Role of EdTech’ brought together prominent leaders, educators, and experts from the education and technology sectors.

Union minister of state for Education Subhas Sarkar spoke at length on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emphasised the importance of nurturing young minds from a very early age. “The advent of modern education has opened new horizons, expanding our understanding and perspectives. It is heartening to see the integration of traditional wisdom with modern knowledge in NEP 2020,” he said.

According to Sardar Simarpreet Singh, co-chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training and director, JIS Group, edtech is not

just a tool but a catalyst for change. “Edtech revolution will shape generations

to come,” he said.