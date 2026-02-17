MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Eden Realty unveils ‘Eden Devprayag’, eyes Rs 5K cr Kolkata riverfront vision
Bengal

Eden Realty unveils ‘Eden Devprayag’, eyes Rs 5K cr Kolkata riverfront vision

BY Team MP17 Feb 2026 11:51 PM IST
Eden Realty unveils ‘Eden Devprayag’, eyes Rs 5K cr Kolkata riverfront vision
X

Kolkata: Eden Realty Group on Tuesday announced the launch of Eden Devprayag, a premium river-facing residential project, alongside a Rs 5,000-crore multi-sector investment roadmap aimed at transforming Kolkata’s riverfront landscape.

The group said the investment will span luxury residential towers, bungalow and row-housing concepts, hospitality ventures, and commercial developments across the city. Managing Director Arya Sumant said the initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to eastern India, adding that Eden Devprayag will feature what is billed as the city’s first riverside five-star hotel with a dedicated Ganga ghat.

Located near the Botanical Garden and barely 12 minutes from Victoria Memorial, the project is designed as a river-inspired township with the Ganga to its south.

Plans include a 1.85-lakh sq ft landscaped podium, a 75,000 sq ft club, terrace-level infinity pool, Banaras-style ghat access, and 270-degree river and skyline views.

Joint Managing Director Kumar Satyaki said the development aims to blend natural serenity with urban connectivity. Principal Architect Malay Ghosh noted that arc-shaped towers, climate-responsive facades, and cross-ventilated apartments are designed to maximise light, airflow, and panoramic sunrise-sunset views. The 4.5-acre landscaped podium, featuring cascading water elements and themed gardens, is conceived as a tribute to the river’s flow.

The group also plans additional housing projects along Kona Expressway and in South Kolkata later this year.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X