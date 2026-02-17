Eden Realty unveils ‘Eden Devprayag’, eyes Rs 5K cr Kolkata riverfront vision

Kolkata: Eden Realty Group on Tuesday announced the launch of Eden Devprayag, a premium river-facing residential project, alongside a Rs 5,000-crore multi-sector investment roadmap aimed at transforming Kolkata’s riverfront landscape.

The group said the investment will span luxury residential towers, bungalow and row-housing concepts, hospitality ventures, and commercial developments across the city. Managing Director Arya Sumant said the initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to eastern India, adding that Eden Devprayag will feature what is billed as the city’s first riverside five-star hotel with a dedicated Ganga ghat.

Located near the Botanical Garden and barely 12 minutes from Victoria Memorial, the project is designed as a river-inspired township with the Ganga to its south.

Plans include a 1.85-lakh sq ft landscaped podium, a 75,000 sq ft club, terrace-level infinity pool, Banaras-style ghat access, and 270-degree river and skyline views.

Joint Managing Director Kumar Satyaki said the development aims to blend natural serenity with urban connectivity. Principal Architect Malay Ghosh noted that arc-shaped towers, climate-responsive facades, and cross-ventilated apartments are designed to maximise light, airflow, and panoramic sunrise-sunset views. The 4.5-acre landscaped podium, featuring cascading water elements and themed gardens, is conceived as a tribute to the river’s flow.

The group also plans additional housing projects along Kona Expressway and in South Kolkata later this year.