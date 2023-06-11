Eden Gardens to host India vs Afghanistan match at World Cup 2023

Kolkata: Even as Eden Gardens may not hold the all-time favourite India vs Pakistan match, it is scheduled to host the India vs Afghanistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, according to reports.



It was earlier heard that Eden may host India vs South Africa ODI but now reports confirm it is going to be Afghanistan. Many fans have been rueing that Eden won’t be hosting any high-voltage matches.

Although most of the fans were hoping for a match against Pakistan which has always raised expectations and enthusiasm, the schedule for the World Cup mentions no such match at Eden.

Reports have speculated that the reason that Eden Gardens is not hosting any significant matches is that the BCCI is not being able to repose its faith in the CAB.

What has disheartened people more is that such news comes at a time when Eden Gardens had reportedly won the best stadium and pitch award in the IPL tournament.