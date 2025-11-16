Eden Gardens: 3 booked for ‘betting’ during Test match

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) on Saturday arrested three individuals from the Eden Gardens gallery for allegedly running a cricket betting racket during the Test match between India and South Africa.

The arrested men have been identified as Altaf Khan of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, Ankush Raj of Ara district in Bihar and Patel Pinkal Kumar of Unja district in Gujarat. Police said the trio, along with a few associates, tried to flee when confronted, leading to a chase through the crowded stands. While these three were caught, several others managed to escape in the chaos.

Sources said ARS personnel in plain clothes had been deployed across the stadium since the match began on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, officers posted near the F1 block received information about suspicious activities involving a group of spectators.

When the group was intercepted, they suddenly attempted to run, prompting the police to chase them and eventually detain the three accused.

Initial investigation revealed that the men were allegedly using betting apps such as ‘BR365’, ‘R777’ and ‘1xbook’. Police suspect the racket has links across multiple states.

During a search of their mobile phones, officers reportedly found incriminating screenshots and records of transactions. The trio is being interrogated to identify other members of the network. A case has been registered at Maidan police station.

Earlier this month, Kolkata Police had unearthed another betting racket operating during Kolkata Premier League football matches, in which the media manager and team manager of Khidderpore Club were arrested.