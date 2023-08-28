ED tells police Excel files got downloaded by accident

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly sent a letter to Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, clarifying that the 16 Excel files concerned were accidentally downloaded into one of the computers of Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd during the raid.



The central probe agency, on Sunday, claimed that during the raid, one of their officers opened the website of an engineering college on the computer seeking information for hostel admission for his daughter when the files may have been downloaded accidentally. However, this has now triggered a controversy as to how the ED officer could use the computer to search for personal information during a raid.

ED had conducted a raid at the office of the Leaps and Bounds at Alipore on August 21 and August 22 in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case. It claimed that during the raid, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized. After a few days, the accountant of the company, Chandan Mukherjee claimed that during the raid on Monday and Tuesday, 16 Excel files were downloaded to their computer and the files did not belong to the company. On Friday, he lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station of Kolkata police. While probing, police seized the computer from the Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd in which the files were downloaded.