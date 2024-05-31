ED summons Rituparna Sengupta, actress says ‘have no knowledge’

KOLKATA: Actress Rituparna Sengupta has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 10,000-crore ration scam in Bengal. The ‘Praktan’ star has been asked to appear before ED officials on June 5. Previously, in 2019, the National Award-winning actress was summoned for questioning regarding the Rose Valley money laundering scam.



The actress, currently in the USA, said that she has no knowledge of the matter. She also mentioned that she hasn’t received any documents at her Kolkata residence yet.

On June 7, Rituparna Sengupta is set to team up with Prosenjit Chatterjee for their 50th film, ‘Ajogyo’. Just before the film’s release, this news has come as a shock to the actress. “I have a film releasing soon. I have worked hard as an actress for a long time, and it is not right to make accusations against anyone,” she said. Rituparna also mentioned that she would seek legal advice on this matter.

Meanwhile, Jadavpur TMC Lok Sabha candidate Saayoni Ghosh has come forward in support of Rituparna. “It can be a conspiracy too. Only ED knows what it does. Earlier too, Ritu di was summoned by ED and I’m sure, this time, too, she will handle it well,” she said.

Former Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallik, ex-Chairman of Bangaon Municipality Shankar Adhya, ration dealer Bakibur Rahman, and several other leaders and ministers were previously arrested in connection with the ration scam in Bengal.

In 2019, Rituparna was summoned by ED in relation to the Rose Valley ponzi scam. Reportedly, she accompanied Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu on numerous foreign trips, aiding in the sale and production of films.