ED summons MP Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly summoned actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan next



week in connection

with a case regarding alleged cheating on the pretext of selling flats in New Town.Jahan, MP of Bashirhat has reportedly been asked to appear at the CGO Complex on Tuesday, September 12. However, Jahan claimed that she was not aware of any such summon.

It was alleged that Jahan was the director of a real estate company, which took money from many people promising to sell flats in New Town.

When the investors did not get any flats lodged a complaint with the Gariahat police station.

However, Jahan on August 2 denied any involvement in the fraudulent activities.

Jahan earlier claimed that she had resigned from the infrastructure company on March 1, 2017, and also repaid the entire loan amount to the firm during the same year.