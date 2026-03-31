ED summons MLA Debashish Kumar in ‘land grab’ probe

Kolkata: Amidst the election season, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Trinamool Congress sitting MLA and candidate of Rashbehari Assembly Constituency, Debasish Kumar, in connection with an illegal land-grabbing and investment fraud case in Bengal.



Kumar, who also serves as a Member-Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Squares) at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, appeared before ED officials at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake for questioning.

Investigators had conducted searches on March 28 across Kolkata and adjoining areas, including the office of an organisation and the residences of its functionaries. The probe reportedly centres on allegations that the entity collected funds from investors by promising unusually high returns and later defaulted.

The ED reportedly initiated its investigation based on around 17 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state. During the searches, officials examined financial records and questioned key personnel linked to the organisation. Kumar’s name reportedly surfaced during this process, prompting the agency to issue summons.

The development has triggered a political slugfest ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The Trinamool Congress alleged that central agencies were being used to target its leaders during the election season. The state unit of the BJP rejected the charge, maintaining that the ED action followed judicial directions and was part of a lawful investigation.