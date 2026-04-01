ED summons Kolkata Police DC Shantanu Sinha Biswas

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Special Branch (SB) of Kolkata Police, Shantanu Sinha Biswas for questioning in connection with the coal scam case.

The senior police officer has been asked to appear before the ED officials in New Delhi on the morning of April 6. Biswas’s name surfaced while ED was probing the coal scam case and had summoned the Kolkata Police officer earlier. A few years ago, Biswas faced the ED officials in New Delhi while he was serving as the OC of Kalighat police station in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Then he had submitted several documents, which were subsequently examined.

It may be mentioned that on Monday, amidst the election season, Trinamool Congress sitting MLA and candidate of Rashbehari Assembly Constituency, Debasish Kumar, has been summoned by the ED in connection with an illegal land grabbing and investment fraud case in Bengal. Kumar, who also serves as a Member-Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Squares) at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, appeared before ED officials at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake for questioning.

Investigators had conducted searches on March 28 across Kolkata and adjoining areas, including the office of an organisation and the residences of its functionaries. The probe reportedly centres on allegations that the entity collected funds from investors by promising unusually high returns and later defaulted. The ED reportedly initiated its investigation based on around 17 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state.