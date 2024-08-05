ED summons Jiban Krishna Saha

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha for questioning in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in school job recruitment in West Bengal, an official said on Sunday.

Saha, who was arrested by the CBI last year for his alleged links to the scam and later released, has been asked to appear before the ED sleuths at the agency’s Kolkata office on Monday, he said. “He has been asked to come to our office on Monday morning for questioning into the school jobs recruitment scam,” the ED officer said. Incidentally, the central probe agency had earlier questioned Saha’s wife in connection with the scam. The CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 following days of grilling. He was released in May this year and is currently out on bail.