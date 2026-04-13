ED summons IPS Gaurav Lal, Joy Kamdar in Sona Pappu case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe against Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu and summoned IPS officer Gaurav Lal and businessman Joy Kamdar for questioning.



On April 1, ED conducted raids at multiple locations in the city in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged extortion and organised crime. Searches included the residence of Sona Pappu, who has been untraced for the past two months.

Following a shootout and bombing incident in Ballygunge’s Kankulia Road area under Rabindra Sarobar police station, police had failed to trace him, sparking controversy over his alleged links with influential persons. He is accused of involvement in multiple extortion and criminal intimidation cases and of controlling construction syndicates, with funds allegedly passed on to influential individuals.

Based on these cases, the ED initiated a money laundering probe. During the raids, officials seized a large amount of cash from Kamdar’s residence, after which he was summoned for questioning.

Gaurav Lal, a 2011-batch IPS officer currently serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in the Howrah Police Commissionerate, has also been summoned. However, his alleged role in the case remains unclear.