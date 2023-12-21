ED summons councillor of KMC’s Ward 128

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned the councillor of Ward 128 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Partha Sarkar in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

Sarkar was reportedly close to the former Education minister Partha Chatterjee. Sarkar used to work as a supervisor of the buses owned by Chatterjee.

ED has reportedly claimed that Sarkar became so close to the former Education minister when he was the Opposition leader that he was given responsibility to look after Chatterjee’s monetary transactions.

The central agency also claimed that Sarkar became wealthy in the past 12 years.