ED summons Chandranath Sinha on March 27

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned state Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha for questioning in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment scam.



The minister has been asked to appear before the ED officials on March 27. Earlier on Friday, ED conducted a raid at Sinha’s house at Nichupatty in Bolpur. At the time of the raid, the minister was at his ancestral house at Murarai in Birbhum.

After getting the news of the raid, he returned. The Central agency had reportedly seized Rs 40 lakh cash and several property related documents from the minister’s house. However, Sinha reportedly was not able to clarify why such a big amount of cash was kept at his residence. ED officials also seized Sinha’s mobile phone. Sources reportedly claimed that ED sleuths may ask Sinha to unlock his mobile phone so that the details can be checked by the officials.