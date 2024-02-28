ED summons Aroop Biswas

With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Aroop Biswas in connection with the Alchemist chit fund scam case, the party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the actor turned BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty should be arrested in relation to

this case. Biswas was reportedly summoned by the central agency on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Alchemist chit fund case probe.

However, he is learnt to have sent a letter seeking more time for his appearance. Biswas was summoned as he is reportedly the treasurer of Trinamool Congress and ED wants to question him regarding one transaction.

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh, on Wednesday, stated that if Biswas can be called by the ED, then the central agency should also arrest Mithun Chakraborty as he was the brand ambassador of Alchemist and was seen in various advertisements. “It is up to the investigating agency whom they are going to send notice.

However, if the Alchemist case is investigated then Mithun Chakraborty should be arrested first. He was the brand ambassador of Alchemist. Money was collected using his picture. He has now joined BJP and the party gave him Padma Bhushan,” Ghosh said.