ED summons Abhishek on Oct 9; party terms it BJP’s ‘vendetta politics’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers here on October 9 in connection with the West Bengal school jobs scam, an official said on Wednesday.

The probe agency also summoned Banerjee’s wife Rujira for questioning on October 11, an official said.

“Our officers will question Banerjee on October 9 and his wife on October 11 in connection with the school jobs scam. Both have been asked to come to our office at the CGO Complex here,” the officer told a news agency.

Earlier, the ED had summoned the TMC leader’s parents Amit and Lata Banerjee to appear before its officers this week in the same case.

Abhishek skipped the October 3 summons as he took part in the party’s protest rally in New Delhi against the Centre demanding immediate release of central funds allegedly owed to the state.

TMC labelled ED’s summons as “Abhishek-phobia” and “vendetta politics” of the saffron camp following the party’s protests in New Delhi this week against the Centre for allegedly withholding dues of the state government.

“Before our protest programme, the summon was sent to Abhishek Banerjee to scuttle it. After all the ploys failed to stop us from conducting the agitation, they resorted to dirty tricks. The summoning of Banerjee is nothing but an example of vendetta politics and Abhishek-phobia,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.