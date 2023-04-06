ED summons Abdul Latif to Delhi in cattle smuggling case

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Abdul Latif to Delhi in connection with a cattle smuggling case after he did not respond to CBI’s summons.



Coal trader and Asansol BJP leader Raju Jha who was gunned down at Saktigarh on Saturday night, was allegedly travelling in a car owned by Abdul Latif.

He is a Birbhum-based trader who had been declared an absconder by CBI in an illegal cattle trade case. Police have seized a video in which a person resembling Latif was seen walking and talking on the phone near the SUV in which Jha was shot. The clip went viral on Saturday.

Jha, who was to appear before the ED in connection with the coal trade case by Tuesday, was inside the car when assailants opened fire at him. The car was registered in Latif’s name. As per sources, Latif had been summoned multiple times in connection with the cattle trade probe, and later declared an absconder.