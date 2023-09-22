ED summons 32 employees of Baranagar Municipality

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned 32 employees of Baranagar Municipality for questioning in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case.



The 32 employees of the municipality have been asked to appear by September 29.

According to sources, the municipality employees, including clerks, drivers and a few other staff from different departments will be questioned regarding the alleged illegal recruitment and their statements will be recorded.

CBI while probing the SSC recruitment scam case had arrested promoter Ayan Sil. During the raids conducted at Sil’s office and residence, the Central agency found several documents related to recruitment in several municipalities, including Baranagar, Kamarhati, Panihati, South Dum Dum and a few other Municipalities.

Several irregularities were allegedly spotted by the Central agency in the recruitment process of the municipalities since 2016.

Earlier the Central agency conducted raids in some of the municipalities where alleged illegal recruitments were made and several documents were seized

from there.