ED submits report in sealed envelope to High Court

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a report in a sealed envelope at the Calcutta High Court about the assets and properties of a corporate entity which came up during the course of the investigation into the alleged primary teacher recruitment corruption case.



The report was submitted at the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha who remarked that she will comment on the matter only after perusing the submitted documents. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled on December 20.

Earlier, on December 12 the ED had told the court that it is investigating a company Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd which they suspect is a front for proceeds of the recruitment scam. The central agency said it had questioned the Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee who was the CEO of the company.

The court was also informed that the MP had submitted 5500 pages of documents relating to information sought by them which mainly pertains to the details of properties and money received by the company.

The ED also had told the court that they have examined his wife Rujira Banerjee and recorded her statements.

Commenting on the details mentioned in the huge number of documents submitted, Justice Sinha had said most of the properties mentioned were obtained by Banerjee after 2014. Since the teacher recruitment process also began in 2014, the ED was asked about the money trail it has been talking about in relation to the case. Justice Sinha had asked the ED to submit findings about the sources of funds for the creation of the assets and properties of the directors of the said corporate entity.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, is also supposed to submit its own progress report on the investigation at the Calcutta High Court this week.