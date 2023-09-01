ED sends notices to 12 municipalities

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent notices to 12 municipalities, including Dum Dum, South Dum Dum, Kamarhati and Panihati municipalities seeking documents regarding recruitments made since 2014.



On Thursday, the ED also questioned the accountant of promoter Ayan Sil’s company ABS Infozon. Besides, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED is also probing the alleged municipal recruitment scam case which had surfaced while probing the teachers’ recruitment scam.

Several documents found from Sil’s office reportedly indicated towards a major scam in hiring staff in several municipalities. In the recruitment process of those civic bodies, Sil’s company worked as a selection processor. Sources said the documents for which the civic bodies were asked will be checked for irregularities.

It will also be checked whether the proper tender process was followed while giving Sil’s company the responsibility of hiring process.