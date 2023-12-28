ED seizes about Rs 1.84 cr from flat in Keshtopur

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized about Rs 1.84 crore from a flat in Keshtopur in connection with a cyber crime case of Bihar.



According to sources, on Wednesday ED officials from Patna arrived in Kolkata and got in touch with the Kolkata ED office. Later in the afternoon, the ED officials from Patna went to a flat in Rabindrapally in Keshtopur. Sources informed that during the probe of a cyber crime case of Patna, ED officials came to know about a man identified as Rabin of Keshtopur.

When the ED officials reached the Keshtopur flat, they found that Rabin was not there. While conducting the night-long raid, about Rs 1.84 crore was found. The counting of money was conducted till early morning of Thursday.