ED seeks information about recruitment process in civic bodies

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly sent letters to two state government departments seeking information about the recruitments made in several civic bodies of the state in the past eight years.



The Central agency earlier alleged that while probing the SSC recruitment scam they had come to know about irregularities in the recruitment procedure to fill up a good number of posts in the municipalities and corporations.

ED had arrested a person identified as Ayan Sil who is said to have taken a valuable role in the alleged irregularities.

Though the matter was taken up at the High Court as the state had opposed the involvement of the Central agency, the court allowed ED to continue with the investigation.

Sources informed that the letters were sent to West Bengal Municipal Service Commission along with the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

ED has reportedly sought explanatory notes from these two departments about the detailed process of recruitment in the past

eight years.

Details have also been sought about the outsourced agencies that were hired by the different municipalities for the purpose during the

said period.

Earlier, ED had claimed that they recovered incriminating documents about the recruitment irregularities in the civic bodies while conducting raid and search operations at Sil’s residence in connection with the central agency’s

probe on the SSC recruitment case.