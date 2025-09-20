ED seeks Chandranath Sinha’s custody; verdict on Sept 23

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) court at Bichar Bhavan on Saturday reserved its judgement following the central investigating agency seeking 7-day custody of Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha in connection with the probe in the school teacher’s recruitment scam. The ED court is expected to deliver its verdict in this regard on Tuesday.

Sinha, who holds the dual charge of the state MSME and Correctional Administration portfolio, had surrendered before the special ED court on September 6 after the central agency filed a chargesheet against him. Though the ED had sought his custody then, he was granted bail.

The ED counsel on Saturday sought Sinha’s custody, claiming that he was an influential person and had not been cooperating with the central agency’s investigation in the case.

The ED counsel submitted before the court that in March 2024, the sleuths found Rs 1 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from Sinha. Later they recovered Rs 41 lakh cash from his Bolpur residence and believe that more incriminating evidence could be found from his possession and hence they are seeking his custody.

When asked about the delay in submitting the chargesheet in the case, the ED counsel claimed that during the period of search and recording of statement, they have submitted the 5th supplementary chargesheet. Besides , the apex court had directed for starting trial by framing charge against Partha Chattejee which made the sleuths busy. “However, the probe still continued,” he said.

Sinha said that he has full faith in the judiciary.