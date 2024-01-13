ED raids: Two arrested in Sandeshkhali violence case

Kolkata: While two persons were arrested in connection with the case registered for allegedly assaulting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bashirhat, Sananda Goswami for the third time went to CGO Complex to record the statement of the ED Deputy Director.



The accused duo identified as Mehbur Molla and Sukamal Sardar were arrested early on Friday morning from an area surrounded by water bodies near Sarberia. Sources said Molla and Sardar were identified from several video footage of Friday when ED officials were attacked and assaulted. It was also alleged that several documents and a laptop were snatched from the central agency officers. However, Sahajahan Sheikh is still untraced. Police are also looking for the other accused persons who were allegedly involved in the assault on the ED officers on January 5. Meanwhile, on Friday again police went to CGO Complex to record the statement of ED Deputy Director Gaurab Bharill who is the complainant of the case registered at the Nazat police station in connection with the attack and assault on ED officers. However, police did not make any comment about whether the statement was recorded or not.