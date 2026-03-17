ED raids Siliguri gold trader’s house

Siliguri: A raid by the Enforcement Department (ED) created a stir in Siliguri city on Monday morning. The central investigating agency conducted a search operation at the residence of a gold trader, Swapan Ghosh, in the Hakim Para area under Ward No. 15.



According to sources, since early morning, personnel of central forces were seen deployed outside the residence, maintaining tight security during the operation.

Swapan Ghosh owns a jewellery shop in the Khudiram Pally locality.

The ED officials reportedly conducted the search to examine certain documents and information related to his business activities.

Sources said the department officials conducted the raid in three locations in the city. Sources said the raid is connected to Chit Fund fraud.

However, ED has not yet officially disclosed the specific case or allegations on the basis of which the raid was carried out. Till the report was filed, the raid was continuing.