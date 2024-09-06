ED raids Sandip Ghosh’s home, other places in RG Kar ‘corruption’ case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on Friday in connection with the alleged corruption in RG Kar Medical



College in Hospital.

On Friday morning, ED officials conducted raids at several places, including the residences of Sandip, his two associates Biplab Singha and Kaushik Koley, in-law’s house of Sandip at Chandannagar, and at his sister in law’s residence at Milanpally near Airport

Gate number 1.

This apart, ED conducted raids at the residence of Prasun Chatterjee in Subhasgram area, who was close to Sandip. The Central Agency also found a farmhouse of Sandip in Canning area of South 24-Parganas namely ‘Sangita Sandip Villa’.

Sources said, while a few teams were busy with the raid at Sandip’s residence and his relatives’ place, other teams went to the house of Biplab and Kaushik at Howrah. Among the duo, Biplab is a businessman who was involved in supplying medical equipment. Prasun is a data entry operator and close to Sandip. When ED teams reached the residence of Sandip, it was found locked. After a few hours, his wife reached the spot with the key following which the central agency officials entered the house. About a week ago, ED had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and started a probe. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Sandip along with Biplab, Kaushik.

Former Deputy Superintendent of the RG Kar Hospital, Akhtar Ali had moved the High Court seeking a probe by any Central Agency about the alleged corruption of Ghosh and a few others.

In connection with the appeal, the High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the corruption allegations. On Sunday, CBI officials had conducted raids at multiple places, including the residence of Ghosh in connection with the corruption case probe.