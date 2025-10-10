ED raids properties linked to Sujit Bose, Min dubs it ‘political vendetta’

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations, including the restaurant and office of the state Fire and Emergency minister, Sujit Bose, on Friday in connection with the probe into alleged municipal recruitment corruption.

The minister, however, alleged that it was a political vendetta and the Central agency was being used to put pressure on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

“There is no point in doing this. What I have done will be certified by the common people. They do this every time before the elections. They go to homes, offices and everywhere. Earlier, raids were conducted at my residence, but nothing was found,” said Bose.

On Friday morning, multiple teams of the ED raided the office of the minister in Salt Lake, along with his restaurant in Lake Town and a dhaba owned by his son. A raid was also conducted at the residence of South Dum Dum Municipality vice-chairman, Netai Dutta. The Central agency officials also conducted raids at the residences of a chartered accountant and a businessman, along with a few other places.

Earlier, on January 12, 2024, ED officials had searched Bose’s two houses and office in Lake Town in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment corruption case.

After a 12-hour search, the ED officials left after seizing several documents and Bose’s mobile phone.

The municipal recruitment irregularities first came to light during the investigation of the SSC recruitment scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While conducting a raid at the office of Ayan Sil, the CBI found several documents related to the municipal recruitment irregularities. Later, CBI lodged an FIR and started a probe on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.