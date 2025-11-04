ED raids multiple locations over fake passport racket

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations across West Bengal in connection with its probe into a fake passport racket, officials said.

According to sources, an ED team conducted a raid at a shop located near the Passport Seva Kendra close to EM Bypass, from where online passport applications were being filed. During the operation, officials seized several documents and examined computer systems suspected to have been used for illegal activities.

Another ED team simultaneously raided a house in Chakdah, Nadia district, belonging to a carpenter identified as Biplab Sarkar. After several hours of search, the agency detained three persons, including Sarkar, for questioning.

The fake passport racket came to light last year following inputs from the Regional Passport Office (RPO). The case was initially investigated by the Kolkata Police, which arrested several persons, including an India Post employee.

The ED later took over the probe and arrested Azad Hussain alias Ajad Mallik alias Ahammed Hossain Azad, who was found to be a Pakistani national. Last month, the agency arrested another Chakdah resident, Indubhusan Halder, suspected of helping Azad obtain an Indian passport. Investigators believe Halder had been involved in the racket since 2016. Officials said Monday’s raids were part of efforts to trace the wider network behind the scam and identify others linked to the issuance of forged travel documents.