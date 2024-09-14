ED raids multiple locations

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple places across the city and its neighbouring districts on Friday in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam case.



According to sources, on Friday morning ED officials divided into seven teams and conducted raids at Shakespeare Sarani, Joynagar, Bhangar,

Basanti, Deganga, Uluberia and Kalyani. In Bhangar, ED officials went to the residence of a food inspector. But the official was not there as she was admitted in a hospital owing to her health issues. The raid on Friday is a part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged ration distribution scam in which former Food Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested and at present is in

judicial custody.

After his arrest, ED had conducted raids at the rice mill of a businessman identified as Bakibur Rahman who is said to be close to Mallick. This apart, the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality was also arrested. The Central Agency had also provisionally attached several immovable assets including in Bolpur and Salt Lake which belong to Mallick.

Several other properties in the name of other people close to Mallick were also attached.