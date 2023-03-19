ED raids house of Shantanu’s ‘close aide’

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered several incriminating documents from the rented house of a promoter identified as Ayan Seal who is said to be close to expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Shantanu Banerjee.



ED officials on Saturday conducted raids at multiple places, including the house of Banerjee in Balagarh. While interrogating Banerjee, ED officials came to know about Seal and on Saturday night he was detained.

Later Enforcement Directorate officials took Seal to his rented house at FD block in Salt Lake where a raid was conducted. According to sources, ED officials have recovered about 400 OMR sheets, several admit cards, some digital data from a hard disk and documents revealing transactions of about Rs 60 crore. Till last reports came in, the raid was still underway.

The officials of the central probe agency came to know that the ground floor of a house in FD block which Seal had taken on rent was being used as an office.

Not only documents related to the SSC recruitment scam but ED officials also reportedly found a few documents related to the recruitment in multiple municipalities of the state.