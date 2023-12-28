ED raids 9 places

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at nine places across the city on Thursday in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam case.



According to sources, ED officials got divided into multiple teams and raided nine places at Beliaghata Road, Alipore Park, Netaji Subhas Road, Burrabazar and a few other places. The central agency officials were accompanied by the central force personnel.

Sources informed that the place where the ED officials raided in Burrabazar is the office of a chartered accountant. ED had reportedly found the name of the said chartered accountant while probing teachers’ recruitment scam case.

The central agency suspects that the money involved in the teachers’ recruitment scam was either siphoned off or invested somewhere else through this chartered accountant.

This apart, ED officials conducted raids at two flats of two businessmen located at a housing complex on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near Bengal Chemical bus stop. Till last reports came in, no arrests were made and several documents were reportedly seized by the central agency

for verification.