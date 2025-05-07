ED raids 5 places over NRI quota med admission ‘irregularities’

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at five places in the city and its suburbs in connection with the alleged irregularities in the medical admission procedure under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

For the past few years, an investigation has been underway regarding alleged corruption related to medical admissions under the NRI quota. In December 2024, ED searched at about 18 private medical colleges in the state, including a private medical college in Jadavpur.

Several documents and computer data related to admissions were also seized from there. It was learnt that crores of rupees were allegedly transacted in the illegal admissions under the NRI quota by tampering documents.

ED officials so far found that a large amount of money was taken by the accused persons from the NRIs, promising to arrange seats in private medical colleges under the NRI quota. On Tuesday morning, a team of investigators reached a house on Basant Roy Road in Ballygunge. A search was also conducted at the residence of a businessman at the CE Block in New Town, where he runs a coaching centre. This apart, another raid was conducted at a house in the Park Circus area as well. MPOST