ED raids 22 locations in state over illegal sand mining & smuggling

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at 22 locations across the state in connection with illegal sand mining and smuggling. The searches were conducted in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Nadia, Jhargram, and West Midnapore.

According to sources, multiple ED teams launched the operations simultaneously.

In Kolkata, officials raided the Regent Park residence of an insurance agent.

Investigators suspect that proceeds from illegal sand mining were being channelled into insurance policies to convert black money into legitimate assets. A house on James Long Sarani was also searched.

In Salt Lake’s Sector V, a raid was conducted at an office allegedly linked to the sand mining racket, while in Kalyani, Nadia district, the agency searched the residence of a company director.

In Jhargram, ED officials raided the houses of several businessmen allegedly connected to the sand trade, along with the residences of truck drivers involved in the operations.

In West Midnapore, accompanied by Central forces, officials raided the house of businessman Sourav Roy. Though a resident of West Midnapore, Roy’s business was reportedly operated from Jhargram. He is alleged to have forged sand-carrying orders, leading to significant government revenue losses. Another businessman’s residence was also searched in the district.