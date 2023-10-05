ED raids 12 places, including Min’s home

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at 12 places, including at the residence of the state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case probe.



According to sources, ED officials went to Ghosh’s house along with the residences of former and present portfolio holders of South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, Baranagar and Titagarh municipalities.

The municipal recruitment scam came to light during the SSC recruitment scam probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation while conducting a raid at the house of a real estate promoter Ayan Sil.

During the raids conducted at Sil’s office and residence, CBI found several documents related to recruitment in several municipalities, including Baranagar, Kamarhati, Panihati, South Dum Dum and a few other Municipalities of North 24-Parganas.

Several irregularities were allegedly spotted by the central agency in the recruitment process of the municipalities

since 2016.